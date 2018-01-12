BREAKING: Trump allegedly paid $130k in hush money to former porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Holy shithole.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that a month before the 2016 election, President Trump's lawyer paid $130,000 to an adult film star "as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump."

Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, WSJ reports. https://t.co/AcQz1aZIpb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 12, 2018

Stephanie Clifford—stage name: Stormy Daniels—was paid in October 2016 and signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Stephanie/Stormy alleges that she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe.

Trump married Melania in 2005. Barron Trump was born in March 2006.

The Journal had previously reported in November 2016 that Daniels was in talks to appear on Good Morning America, but was presumably offered a better deal by the Trump camp.

Me, when I hear that a porn star named Stormy Daniels received $130,000 in hush money one month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her sexual encounters with a very-much married Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/AGC8CtUXgS — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 12, 2018

Trump and Stormy had allegedly been in the same place at the same time a year after the alleged encounter.