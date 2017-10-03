Advertising

On Donald Trump's belated trip to survey hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, the president accomplished the remarkable feat of saying exactly all of the wrong things to victims of a devastating disaster.

Trump prepped for the trip by spending the weekend making the crisis about himself, criticizing San Juan's mayor from his golf club and disparaging all Puerto Ricans as lazy people who "want everything done for them."

With that in mind, here's all of the nice things The Donald said to patch things up!

1. "Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous, hundreds and hundreds of people that died...you can be very proud. Sixteen versus literally thousands and thousands of people."

Trump: Officials should be "proud" Hurricane Maria only killed 16, compared to a "real catastrophe" like Katrina https://t.co/aZS9GvwR0I pic.twitter.com/vwntsm9uQY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2017

Note: The death toll is almost certain to be higher, but the death toll doesn't make Hurricane Maria any less "real" than Hurricane Katrina. Also, "thousands and thousands" of people didn't die in Katrina.

2. "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget out of whack."

President Trump: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little our of whack” https://t.co/nDSnQPbfdq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2017

Note: Trump threw his own budget out of whack and bankrupted the Secret Service.

3. "Few people have ever even heard of a Category 5 hitting land."

Trump in Puerto Rico...”nobody’s ever heard of a category 5 hurricane hitting land.”



Except for the 33 that have since 1924. #Dotarded pic.twitter.com/FAwUYRAYC4 — Jody DelBrocco (@JodyDelBrocco) October 3, 2017

Note: Everyone has. 33 have hit land since 1924.

4. "Have a good time!"

Trump to hurricane victim in Puerto Rico: "Have a good time" pic.twitter.com/ri3C8AdG6t — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 3, 2017

Note: There is not a good time to be had in the rubble of your home.

5. [throws necessities out to peasants like it's a game]

Trump shot relief supplies into a crowd today as if they were basketballs.

Photo by @evanvucci pic.twitter.com/B8xzTqREHD — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 3, 2017

Look at that smooth free throw!

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

Note: A picture is worth a thousand words.

