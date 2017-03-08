Advertising

Early on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump sought to celebrate International Women's Day with a couple of generically supportive tweets.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

If you didn't know anything about the president, these would probably strike you as the kind of tweets any politician would release. They're certainly a far cry from the disjointed, paranoid Twitter rants for which he's famous. But all the same, these didn't help his reputation with women, because women still remember what he said to Billy Bush.

I did try and f*ck her. She was married … I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look … I just start kissing them, it's like a magnet. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it ... Grab them by the pussy…

So of course, the people of Twitter immediately grabbed Trump by the phony tweets, and wouldn't let go.

by grabbing the genitalia of female strangers — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

by blaming sex assaults in the military on co-habitation — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

by separating mothers and children, not just at airports, but at the Mexican border: https://t.co/KvlVpJll6C — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

by doing a massive spineless U-turn on abortion just to keep the Evangelical Tea Party types on board your rickety train. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

by walking in on teenagers at beauty pageants https://t.co/lRbP2L92DN — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Was calling Megyn Kelley a "news bimbo" showing her tremendous respect? — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) March 8, 2017

Here's a thought: honor them with policy, not meaningless tweets — Maria (@MariaMelee) March 8, 2017

Just please remember this: They DON’T like to be grabbed by the genitals, regardless of what you seem to think. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) March 8, 2017

so much respect pic.twitter.com/hEz3gGXL1Y — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) March 8, 2017

some more respect pic.twitter.com/Eka5hyi33k — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) March 8, 2017

"Without women, I'd have to go around grabbing men by the wieners. Sad!" — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) March 8, 2017

