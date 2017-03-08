Early on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump sought to celebrate International Women's Day with a couple of generically supportive tweets.
If you didn't know anything about the president, these would probably strike you as the kind of tweets any politician would release. They're certainly a far cry from the disjointed, paranoid Twitter rants for which he's famous. But all the same, these didn't help his reputation with women, because women still remember what he said to Billy Bush.
I did try and f*ck her. She was married … I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look … I just start kissing them, it's like a magnet. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it ... Grab them by the pussy…
So of course, the people of Twitter immediately grabbed Trump by the phony tweets, and wouldn't let go.