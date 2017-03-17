Advertising

Enda Kenny, the Prime Minister of Ireland (known over there as the "Taoiseach") celebrated St. Patrick's Day by powerfully reminding Donald Trump that St. Patrick was an immigrant.

In a rousing speech with an arousing accent, the Irish Prime Minister rebuked Trump for his animosity towards immigrants, referencing the Irish people's history to celebrate the American dream.

Irish PM tells Trump "St Patrick was patron saint of immigrants" this man is exceptional pic.twitter.com/15vkhd5uB8 — James Smart (@jamessmat) March 17, 2017

Donald Trump goes on a real face journey as soon as Kenny says "immigrants."

"How dare you insult my xenophobia in my own house?" Twitter

Irish people "came to America because, deprived of liberty, deprived of opportunity, of safety, of even food itself, the Irish believed, four decades before Lady Liberty lifted her lamp, we were the 'wretched refuse on the teeming shore','" the Irish Prime Minister said.

"We believed in the shelter of America, and the compassion of America, and the opportunity of America. We came, and we became Americans."

The Irish Prime Minister quickly became a hero.

May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the Irish PM scold you. — Spinoza (@azon1ps) March 17, 2017

Irish PM basically "Love Actually'd" Trump https://t.co/4bYeQXuseE — Jason Gay (@jasongay) March 17, 2017

In this case, Prime Minister Kenny is indeed the Hugh Grant, the beautifully-accented head of state who powerfully rebukes a sleazy American president in front of the world.

What the Irish Prime Minister did this St. Patrick's Day is brave and honorable.

To me, you are perfect, and deserve a dance party.

