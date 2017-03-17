On March 16, St. Patrick's Day Eve, President Donald Trump delivered remarks alongside Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the Friends of Ireland luncheon in Washington, D.C.
With the gusto of a second-grader sounding out sentences for the first time, Trump read special proverb for the "Friends of Ireland." It turned out to be more appropriate for a Friends of Nigeria event.
Trump reads one of his favorite Irish proverbs pic.twitter.com/KgE5ipvepw— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017
“Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those that have stuck by you,” Trump recited. But Irish people on Twitter pointed out that the "Irish proverb" wasn't Irish at all.
Even better, the "Irish proverb" actually comes from a poem by Nigerian poet Albashir Adam Alhassan.
Not only is his favorite Irish proverb actually Nigerian, it's not even a proverb.
Twitter had a good time calling out the shite.
Who knew that Donald Trump is so passionate about Nigerian poetry?