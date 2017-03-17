Advertising

On March 16, St. Patrick's Day Eve, President Donald Trump delivered remarks alongside Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the Friends of Ireland luncheon in Washington, D.C.

With the gusto of a second-grader sounding out sentences for the first time, Trump read special proverb for the "Friends of Ireland." It turned out to be more appropriate for a Friends of Nigeria event.

Trump reads one of his favorite Irish proverbs pic.twitter.com/KgE5ipvepw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017

“Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those that have stuck by you,” Trump recited. But Irish people on Twitter pointed out that the "Irish proverb" wasn't Irish at all.

As an Irish person I can safely say I have never, ever heard this proverb #trump #paddywhackery https://t.co/bvEzDjSNse — Andrew McDermott (@AndrewMcD999) March 16, 2017

This is utter bollocks Trump



'Irish proverb' my arse https://t.co/kK4BEUbxHD — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) March 16, 2017

Even better, the "Irish proverb" actually comes from a poem by Nigerian poet Albashir Adam Alhassan.

Trump's Irish Proverb may have been written by Albashir Adam Alhassan but to be fair it IS in the second Google hit for "Best Irish Proverb" pic.twitter.com/53sXOi1EHr — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) March 16, 2017

it's not an Irish proverb apparently it's a poem by Nigerian...Albashir Adam Alhassan - assuming he's Muslim? Ironic. — Nuala Kitty Woulfe (@NWoulfeWriter) March 16, 2017

Not only is his favorite Irish proverb actually Nigerian, it's not even a proverb.

This daft moron wouldn't know a poem from a proverb... he'd probably think limericks are Irish illegals and ban them too. — Paula Bel (@RealPaulaBel) March 17, 2017

Twitter had a good time calling out the shite.

This lad is due some royalty payments https://t.co/IHrBv1Q8QI — cólz (@colz) March 16, 2017

"My favorite Irish proverb comes from Confucius..." — Decervelage (@Decervelage) March 17, 2017

😂he can't possibly blame this on The W Post, The NY Times, or say its fake news! — GWJones (@gw__jonesy) March 16, 2017

"there once was a man from Nantucket.." — Brian S (@Gul_Dukat88) March 16, 2017

Who knew that Donald Trump is so passionate about Nigerian poetry?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.