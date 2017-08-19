The internet pretty much exploded on Friday afternoon when news broke that Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon would be leaving his position at the White House. Though many people on Twitter celebrated, it appears that President Trump isn't quite ready to let the bromance go yet.
In his tweets on Saturday, President Trump praised his ex-chief strategist, recalling fond memories of their time together on the campaign trail.
We guess it'd just been far too long since he brought up "Crooked Hillary Clinton."
In a second tweet later in the afternoon, Trump looked forward to Steve Bannon's return to the alt-right "news" publication, Breitbart.
We're sure this is definitely not a ploy by the president to get Bannon to write nice things about him.
Jury's still out on whether their bromance is still alive and well or if Trump is just trying to save face and look like the bigger person in the midst of a bitter breakup. Only time will tell!