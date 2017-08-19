Advertising

The internet pretty much exploded on Friday afternoon when news broke that Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon would be leaving his position at the White House. Though many people on Twitter celebrated, it appears that President Trump isn't quite ready to let the bromance go yet.

In his tweets on Saturday, President Trump praised his ex-chief strategist, recalling fond memories of their time together on the campaign trail.

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton - it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

We guess it'd just been far too long since he brought up "Crooked Hillary Clinton."

In a second tweet later in the afternoon, Trump looked forward to Steve Bannon's return to the alt-right "news" publication, Breitbart.

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews...maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

We're sure this is definitely not a ploy by the president to get Bannon to write nice things about him.

Jury's still out on whether their bromance is still alive and well or if Trump is just trying to save face and look like the bigger person in the midst of a bitter breakup. Only time will tell!

