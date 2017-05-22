Donald Trump, who knows the guy who wrote The Art of the Deal, wants to strike the greatest deal of all: "Lasting peach."
Trump is in Israel for the second leg of his foreign trip, and so far, he accidentally confirmed that Israel is the source of the highly classified intel he blurted to the Russians, forgot that Israel was in the Middle East, and struggled to make a peace deal with his wife.
Oy gavalt!
Now a White House press statement on the trip has either a revolutionary proposal to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or fruity typo.
And yes, Twitter juiced the peach.
Freudian slip?
All we are saying is give peach a chance.