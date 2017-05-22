Advertising

Donald Trump, who knows the guy who wrote The Art of the Deal, wants to strike the greatest deal of all: "Lasting peach."

Trump is in Israel for the second leg of his foreign trip, and so far, he accidentally confirmed that Israel is the source of the highly classified intel he blurted to the Russians, forgot that Israel was in the Middle East, and struggled to make a peace deal with his wife.

Oy gavalt!

Now a White House press statement on the trip has either a revolutionary proposal to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or fruity typo.

Press statement @WhiteHouse says 1 goals of @POTUS Israel trip is "promote the possibility of lasting peach" pic.twitter.com/HE1l2lThg8 — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) May 22, 2017

And yes, Twitter juiced the peach.

Oh, peach! No wonder Trump is so optimistic after all the others before him have failed! https://t.co/0Q2NJhanwG — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 22, 2017

Doubling-down that 'lasting peach' wasn't a typo, the WH just ordered a bunch of these for Israel pic.twitter.com/q8BOiIsoJX — themightyrenegade (@mightyrenegade) May 22, 2017

Freudian slip?

White House statement promoting lasting peach in Israel is one I can get behind tbh.

Western Wall pic.twitter.com/aCveWVnWrZ — Batmonkey (@VitruvianMonkey) May 22, 2017

All we are saying is give peach a chance.

Just peachy. Giphy

