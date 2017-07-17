Advertising

President Donald Trump seems to love themes. He's declared this week Made In America Week, and will be holding a showcase of products from all 50 states in the White House on Monday.

Sounds like a fun idea, right? Well, folks on Twitter were quick to point out the problems with Trump's latest themed week - a lot of the products made by both his and daughter Ivanka's companies are not, in fact, made in the U.S.

A recent investigation by The Washington Post found that the Ivanka Trump brand's products were regularly manufactured in countries like Bangladesh, China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where labor isn't as protected. Ivanka's brand has also been accused of failing to monitor its suppliers, who are supposed to protect workers from abuse and child labor.

The president's company has sold products manufactured abroad as well. According to Mashable, his line of ties have been made in Mexico, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and China for years.

Given this information, Twitter users couldn't stop themselves from pointing out the hypocrisy of the Trump family celebrating a Made In America Week.

Maybe during Made in America Week we can hear from U.S. steel workers who were screwed by Trump for years as he bought metal from China. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 17, 2017

Asked if “Made in America” week includes commitment by Trump Org or Ivanka brand to produce in USA, WH says "we’ll get back to you on that." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 16, 2017

Apparently the White House announced this 'Made in America' week. Must be because of all the home-grown fabrication they do. #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/QgR5N5oYEM — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 17, 2017

Will they also hold a not made in America week to showcase all of the Trump family products? — B Cohen (@bjcohen76) July 16, 2017

How many Trump products will be showcased? Oh, that's right, zero. — Steve Lemson (@SteveLemson) July 16, 2017

Well, it seems Made in America Week has hit a bit of a speed bump. Let's hope Crazy Hair Day goes better.

