Donald Trump took time out of his tax reform speech in North Dakota to call up his 35-year-old daughter/West Wing advisor Ivanka Trump and emphasize that she calls him "daddy."

"Sometimes they'll say, you know, he can't be that bad a guy. Look at Ivanka," he said, before a crowd in his official capacity as President of the United States, leering at what he calls his greatest accomplishment.

This is a moment that is very weird, and very gross, and is even worse than you imagine.

Needless to say, Twitter is barfing, and bringing on the "daddy" jokes.

What a normal, not-at-all codependent and/or sexualized relationship.

giphy
