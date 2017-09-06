Advertising

Donald Trump took time out of his tax reform speech in North Dakota to call up his 35-year-old daughter/West Wing advisor Ivanka Trump and emphasize that she calls him "daddy."

"Sometimes they'll say, you know, he can't be that bad a guy. Look at Ivanka," he said, before a crowd in his official capacity as President of the United States, leering at what he calls his greatest accomplishment.

This is a moment that is very weird, and very gross, and is even worse than you imagine.

President Trump on @IvankaTrump accompanying him in North Dakota: "She actually said, 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I like that." pic.twitter.com/yYbefy1Dz6 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2017

Needless to say, Twitter is barfing, and bringing on the "daddy" jokes.

millennials have killed a lot of things but let it be known that it was ivanka alone who killed the word "daddy" https://t.co/CMrGU8sfSO — emma lord (@dilemmalord) September 6, 2017

Starting a lesbian band called "everybody loves ivanka" — Jamie J. Hagen (@Jamiejhagen) September 6, 2017

ivanka's browser history pic.twitter.com/p3mLl5nFQR — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 6, 2017

Poll: When is it appropriate to call an adult man "Daddy?" — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) September 6, 2017

Trump's lies in his North Dakota speech include "we're the most taxed nation in the world" and "everybody loves Ivanka" — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 6, 2017

I used to dance around the living room ...

And he'd say to me,

"Maggie, do you wanna dance?"

And I'd say, "Daddy, I would love to dance!" https://t.co/kelXoCcLSp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 6, 2017

Things Ivanka has successfully convinced her father to do:

1) Let her ride with him on a plane — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 6, 2017

Trump is just gonna go and ruin the word daddy? pic.twitter.com/NVifIA83j9 — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 6, 2017

Daddy can we nuke north kowea pweeease — Kendrick LaBlart (@Hamptonyount) September 6, 2017

and like that, "daddy" was ruined forever. https://t.co/aAFiyUI53i — Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) September 6, 2017

The soundtrack in hell is just a continuous loop of Donald Trump talking about Ivanka https://t.co/6U4frOQoaR — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) September 6, 2017

Starting to think Ivanka Trump and her dad have kind of a strange relationship. Just a hunch on my part — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 6, 2017

List of people who call Donald Trump "Daddy"



- Ivanka

- Don Jr.

- Urinating Russian Hookers

- Eric https://t.co/jMxtKOmkFJ — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 6, 2017

Today was the day Donald Trump finally became daddy. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 6, 2017

A memory happened to strike

The pres as he stood at the mike:

“Ivanka, I’ll add,

Said Daddy, not Dad,

While asking to come, which I like.” — Limericking (@Limericking) September 6, 2017

Senior White House staff shouldn't be asking Daddy to tag along. https://t.co/WhbAMCkM4a — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 6, 2017

What a normal, not-at-all codependent and/or sexualized relationship.

