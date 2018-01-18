Trump just called Ivanka either 'babe' or 'baby' on stage. Which is worse?

Orli Matlow
Jan 18, 2018@8:12 PM
President Donald Trump is in Pennsylvania today, ostensibly to hype up the Republican tax bill. This morning, Trump let slip that he was heading to the 'Vania (Do people call Pennsylvania "the 'vania"? They should) to chime into the House special election happening there next month.

Doing a campaign stop on the taxpayers' time is a violation of federal law, and Sarah Sanders had to put out a statement to clean up the mess.

But the Hatch Act is not why you clicked, eh?

You're here to see the president drag his favorite daughter and advisor on stage at the factory on the very day that his consistent horniness for her is on the cover of The New York Daily News.

New York Daily News
Ivanka Trump joined her father onstage to greet workers and praise "our tax plan."

The end of her shpiel raised an important debate with two equally terrible options: did Trump call his adult daughter, Government Official Ivanka Trump "babe" or "baby"?

At least he didn't say "Stormy."

As with Ivanka's last appearance with Daddy, people on Twitter proceeded to vomit into their hands.

If you are nauseous, you are not alone.

