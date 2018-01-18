Trump just called Ivanka either 'babe' or 'baby' on stage. Which is worse?

President Donald Trump is in Pennsylvania today, ostensibly to hype up the Republican tax bill. This morning, Trump let slip that he was heading to the 'Vania (Do people call Pennsylvania "the 'vania"? They should) to chime into the House special election happening there next month.
Doing a campaign stop on the taxpayers' time is a violation of federal law, and Sarah Sanders had to put out a statement to clean up the mess.
But the Hatch Act is not why you clicked, eh?
You're here to see the president drag his favorite daughter and advisor on stage at the factory on the very day that his consistent horniness for her is on the cover of The New York Daily News.
Ivanka Trump joined her father onstage to greet workers and praise "our tax plan."
The end of her shpiel raised an important debate with two equally terrible options: did Trump call his adult daughter, Government Official Ivanka Trump "babe" or "baby"?
At least he didn't say "Stormy."
As with Ivanka's last appearance with Daddy, people on Twitter proceeded to vomit into their hands.
If you are nauseous, you are not alone.
I love how #DonaldTrump kissed #IvankaTrump and said thank you baby. So gross and unprofessional. 🙄— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 18, 2018
Wow, this whole event gives off a weird, creepy vibe. . . .— Marco Monotti (@MMonotti) January 18, 2018
WHY is she even a part of this administration..and Thank you baby...seriously— Meg Sullivan (@hopperlassie) January 18, 2018
Our children & grandkids will pay the price for this plan. Let’s ask her sweatshop workers how she treats families 🙈Best comment about Ivanka: “She’s not harmless. She’s vanilla ice cream, with just a sprinkle of broken glass on top. You know, for sparkle.” ( EG Ryan)— MJ Gannon-Maxwell (@MJSkyWatch) January 18, 2018
This child tax credit mostly benefits wealthy families. https://t.co/AMywvP2k0N— Michael Manansala (@mkmanansala) January 18, 2018
January 18, 2018