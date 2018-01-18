Trump just called Ivanka either 'babe' or 'baby' on stage. Which is worse?

President Donald Trump is in Pennsylvania today, ostensibly to hype up the Republican tax bill. This morning, Trump let slip that he was heading to the 'Vania (Do people call Pennsylvania "the 'vania"? They should) to chime into the House special election happening there next month.

Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Doing a campaign stop on the taxpayers' time is a violation of federal law, and Sarah Sanders had to put out a statement to clean up the mess.

I was the Hatch Act lawyer in the White House for three years. This is now a political visit and the appropriate costs must be paid for by political committees. Otherwise it's a violation of federal law. @PressSec better check with the lawyers. https://t.co/18e4lvhgsz — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) January 18, 2018

But the Hatch Act is not why you clicked, eh?

You're here to see the president drag his favorite daughter and advisor on stage at the factory on the very day that his consistent horniness for her is on the cover of The New York Daily News.