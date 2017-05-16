Advertising

The hashtag #BondTrumpBond is trending on Twitter right now. In case you're confused, it's simple—people are making James Bond jokes, with a Donald Trump twist. It's the same kind of game as the #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots hashtag in April (where people imagined ol' Spicey using his patented spin on famous movies).

Here are some of the funniest ones we've seen so far. It's almost too easy.

1.

The Spy Who Peed on Me#BondTrumpBond — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 16, 2017

Advertising

2.

3.

4.

5.

You Only File Bankruptcy Six Times. @HuffPostComedy #BondTrumpBond — Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) May 16, 2017

Advertising

6.

7.

From Russia, with favorable business opportunities #BondTrumpBond — Catbirder (@CatBirder27) May 16, 2017

8.

#BondTrumpBond Licence To Spill (Classified Info) — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 16, 2017

9.

Dr. No Tax Returns #BondTrumpBond — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 16, 2017

Advertising

10.

#BondTrumpBond

Lie Another Day — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) May 16, 2017

11.

Ruining The World Is Not Enough

#bondtrumpbond — FackingFulcans (@Fackingfulcans) May 16, 2017

12.

#BondTrumpBond Dr No Means Yes — Deadhead Cadillac (@DeadheadCaddy) May 16, 2017

13.

Advertising

14.

Live And Let The Poor Die #BondTrumpBond — Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) May 16, 2017

15.

The Evidence Is Not Enough #BondTrumpBond — Nikki 🌹 (@_jollyrein_) May 16, 2017

16.

For Your Eyes Only (and Also Whoever Else Happens to be Eating at This Restaurant) #BondTrumpBond @HuffPostComedy — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) May 16, 2017

17.

Advertising

18.

19.

20.

The Crowds Are Not Enough



#bondtrumpbond — (((NoeHat))) (@Noetic_Hatter) May 16, 2017

21.

Advertising

22.

23.

Nothing Came From Russia with Love (with a few exceptions) #BondTrumpBond @HuffPostComedy — CK (@charley_ck14) May 16, 2017

24.

License To Shoot Someone In The Middle Of Fifth Avenue #BondTrumpBond — Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) May 16, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.