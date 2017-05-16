Advertising
The hashtag #BondTrumpBond is trending on Twitter right now. In case you're confused, it's simple—people are making James Bond jokes, with a Donald Trump twist. It's the same kind of game as the #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots hashtag in April (where people imagined ol' Spicey using his patented spin on famous movies).
Here are some of the funniest ones we've seen so far. It's almost too easy.
1.
Advertising
2.
3.
4.
5.
Advertising
6.
7.
8.
9.
Advertising
10.
11.
12.
13.
Advertising
14.
15.
16.
17.
Advertising
18.
19.
20.
21.
Advertising
22.
23.
24.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.