President Donald Trump sat down with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt for his first interview since firing James Comey and full-on blew up the White House's official story of why that sh*t went down.

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence was peddling the official White House line that Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of the highly respectable, highly gullible Deputy Attorney General.

BREAKING: I was going to fire Comey anyway, Pres. Trump tells @LesterHoltNBC in exclusive interview at White House https://t.co/MAmo1PE1RL — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 11, 2017

Here's Pence yesterday:

Trump: I was going to fire Comey regardless of recommendation



That contradicts what his own vice president said yesterday. Watch. pic.twitter.com/DADpTi5nlo — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 11, 2017

TL;DR

PENCE yesterday: Trump chose to "accept" & "support" Rosenstein/Sessions rec.



TRUMP today: "I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation" — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) May 11, 2017

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (daughter of esteemed Twitter comedian Mike Huckabee) said the same thing.

While speaking to Holt, Trump basically said, 'LOL no, I was going to do it anyway.' It's been two days, and these dudes couldn't keep their story straight.

This just heightens the suspicion that Trump fired ol' J-Come to muddy up the Russia investigation, seeing as Jimmy C was the one who was in charge of it.

While he was going off, Trump also called Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander," which, you know, is HIS thing.

POTUS also called Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander" pic.twitter.com/v1Jbvzl8nW — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 11, 2017

Donald Trump criticizing someone for being a "showboat" and a "grandstander" is like Sean Spicer criticizing someone for being a "liar" or "hiding in the bushes."

To a regular person, the whole interview seemed like an immediate mistake.

Trump also said that he called Comey to ask him if he's under investigation, and calling up the FBI itself stinks of obstruction of justice, like this whole damn charade.

The President of the United States says he directly asked the FBI director if he was under investigation https://t.co/Hx2XxJbD7j pic.twitter.com/wfyjNkK62a — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 11, 2017

If you were under investigation for allegedly stealing cookies from the cookie jar, you can't call up the Cookie Theft Police for details and then fire them.

Twitter was all over it.

Trump: Tell them I never did the thing

Aide (to press): He never did the thing

[next day]

Trump: I did the thing. I was the first to do it — Hippo (@InternetHippo) May 11, 2017

The old folks taught me long ago: A person who lies is capable of ANYTHING. Lying is a gateway sin… #Trump #PathologicalLiar — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 11, 2017

trump only gave the interview to Lester Holt because he thought he was Ben Carson — Robin Thede (@robinthede) May 11, 2017

Trump calling Comey a showboat is like a meth addict approaching a casual pot smoker & saying "Man, you got a real problem. Get some help." — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) May 11, 2017

Imagine a world where Donald Trump criticizes someone else as a grandstander and showboat. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) May 11, 2017

It's almost like Trump wants to make this worse and worse for himself and those around him. https://t.co/67gEYTfATP — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 11, 2017

Hey also....



Why would Trump even NEED to ask Comey if he was under investigation if Russia story is FAKE NEWS?



OVERLOOKED DETAIL. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 11, 2017

The Trump Administration cannot even competently cover up a cover up. — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) May 11, 2017

The idea of this guy calling anyone a showboat without irony is very, very funny to me. pic.twitter.com/7EIvoELLeN — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 11, 2017

Today, Donald Trump became President. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 11, 2017

