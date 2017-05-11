President Donald Trump sat down with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt for his first interview since firing James Comey and full-on blew up the White House's official story of why that sh*t went down.
Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence was peddling the official White House line that Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of the highly respectable, highly gullible Deputy Attorney General.
Here's Pence yesterday:
TL;DR
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (daughter of esteemed Twitter comedian Mike Huckabee) said the same thing.
While speaking to Holt, Trump basically said, 'LOL no, I was going to do it anyway.' It's been two days, and these dudes couldn't keep their story straight.
This just heightens the suspicion that Trump fired ol' J-Come to muddy up the Russia investigation, seeing as Jimmy C was the one who was in charge of it.
While he was going off, Trump also called Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander," which, you know, is HIS thing.
Donald Trump criticizing someone for being a "showboat" and a "grandstander" is like Sean Spicer criticizing someone for being a "liar" or "hiding in the bushes."
To a regular person, the whole interview seemed like an immediate mistake.
Trump also said that he called Comey to ask him if he's under investigation, and calling up the FBI itself stinks of obstruction of justice, like this whole damn charade.
If you were under investigation for allegedly stealing cookies from the cookie jar, you can't call up the Cookie Theft Police for details and then fire them.
Twitter was all over it.