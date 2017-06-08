Advertising

Everyone was expecting President Donald Trump to be tweeting during former FBI head James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Robert Costa of Washington Post told MSNBC on Tuesday that Trump was planning on tweeting, saying, "the president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman."

So where is he? After all his tweetstorms, how is Trump staying quiet right now when people are talking about him on national TV? Can he not find his phone? Are his aides distracting him with shiny objects? Is he tied up in a room somewhere? Twitter wants to know!

Trump hasn't tweeted yet. He is probably watching the #ComeyHearing like: pic.twitter.com/MKRbsUdVG9 — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) June 8, 2017

so far, his staff has either been able to wrestle the phone from him, distract him, or convince him the tv doesn't work pic.twitter.com/kneFg96d0A — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) June 8, 2017

Waiting for Trump to find his phone like… pic.twitter.com/VHXGNBLw10 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

TRUMP: Gonna tweet the fuck out of this-

*rapidly presses buttons*

PHONE: The cow-the cow-the cow goes moo...

TRUMP: Who fucking replaced my — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 8, 2017

The Donald Trump who is live-tweeting this hearing is @DonaldJTrumpJr — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 8, 2017

WH staff holding Trump back from tweeting like pic.twitter.com/BoUhfoPMi8 — Sean Crespo (@SeanCrespo) June 8, 2017

White House staff has Trump chained up like he's a werewolf on the night of a full moon right now, his phone just out of reach — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump give in to your anger... it is time to post — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 8, 2017

His silence right now is so unusual. Truly an unpresidented event.

