Everyone was expecting President Donald Trump to be tweeting during former FBI head James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Robert Costa of Washington Post told MSNBC on Tuesday that Trump was planning on tweeting, saying, "the president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman."
So where is he? After all his tweetstorms, how is Trump staying quiet right now when people are talking about him on national TV? Can he not find his phone? Are his aides distracting him with shiny objects? Is he tied up in a room somewhere?
Twitter wants to know!
His silence right now is so unusual. Truly an unpresidented event.