In a surprisingly candid interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the pending investigation into collusion with Russia — which Trump claims may not even exist.

"[Attorney General Jeff] Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," said Trump. He elaborates that Sessions didn't give him a heads up that he had decided to recuse himself from the investigation. The decision was "very unfair to the president," he continued.

"It's extremely unfair — and that's a mild word," Trump said. Twitter, however, disagrees.

NEW: Trump tells NYT had he known Sessions would recuse himself, he wouldn't have picked him for AG. https://t.co/QkhYf96enH pic.twitter.com/DmTG95rnGO — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 19, 2017

*Jeff Sessions comes home after a long day of mass incarceration and checks the news* — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 20, 2017

-Mr. President please hurry we need you to convince all these senators to back you on health care

-Just 5 mins I need to unload on Sessions — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 20, 2017

i'd take a lot more joy out of trump airing his grievances with sessions if sessions were not already in power, causing great harm to people — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 19, 2017 Hard to see how AG Sessions continues after POTUS calls his recusal on #Russia "extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president" — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 19, 2017

Why would Trump care whether Sessions recused himself or not unless he wanted him to quash the investigation? Unbelievable thing to admit. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 20, 2017

Setting aside the Sessions debacle for a moment, the interview is worth reading in its entirety for this gem:

"At one point, his daughter, Ivanka, arrived at the doorway with her daughter Arabella, who ran to her grandfather and gave him a kiss. He greeted the six-year-old girl as 'baby,' then urged her to show the reporters her ability to speak Chinese. She obliged."

At least if Trump goes down, there will be someone in the White House who can try to handle diplomatic relations.

