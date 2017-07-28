Advertising

The President of the United States gets his talking points from Seinfeld, and it's surprisingly not from "The Limo" episode.

Slate's Josh Levin points out that during Trump's speech today at a police jamboree, Donald Trump goofed about police protecting peoples' noggins, which comes straight from a bit from the 1994 Seinfeld episode, "The Big Salad."

Here's Trump:

Here's the president of the United States encouraging police officers to be rough with people they arrest pic.twitter.com/iLzoUEY89e — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 28, 2017

I said, Please, don’t be too nice. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put the hand over. Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, You can take the hand away, OK.

Now here's the president:

You know what I love? Whenever you see them on TV … they put the chokehold on the guy, they beat him with the baton, they put the handcuffs on him. But when they put him in the back seat, they always put the hand on the head—you don’t want to hit your head on that metal edge. That really hurts. Careful, easy now, don’t hurt your head. Face is all swollen from the beating. But that metal edge, that really hurts.

I'm surprised the man about nothing but himself even watched the show about nothing. You'd think Seinfeld would be too Jewish for him.

Or if he were to quote a Seinfeld character, it would be George.

This is a nightmare, people are getting hurt because of Trump's stupidity, yada yada yada.

