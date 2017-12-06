People think Trump just had a mini stroke at the end of a speech.

Advertising
President Trump slurred his words during his big speech about Jerusalem, and people are concerned—both genuinely and jokingly.
Listen to how he says "respect," and "hearfs and minds," and "God bless the United Sssshhhattesssh."
There are many theories floating around.
1. His dentures were coming lose.
2. He was on cocaine.
3. He was having a minor stroke.
Now I'm not a doctor, or a denture specialist, but one thing I know for sure: if President Hillary Clinton slurred her words during a speech, Republicans would already be buying her a cemetery plot and making funeral arrangements.
Advertising