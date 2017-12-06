People think Trump just had a mini stroke at the end of a speech.

President Trump slurred his words during his big speech about Jerusalem, and people are concerned—both genuinely and jokingly.

Listen to how he says "respect," and "hearfs and minds," and "God bless the United Sssshhhattesssh."

There are many theories floating around.

1. His dentures were coming lose.

🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF — Melania's Sausages (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017

2. He was on cocaine.

Nasally. Don't necessarily hear this as slurring, but rather, perhaps he's clenching his jaw as he speaks. Trump's speech intrigues me. Cocaine makes you clench your teeth. Just sayin' https://t.co/pOZd3L2Xyo — Ben Szioli 🌹 (@benszioli) December 6, 2017

3. He was having a minor stroke.

Either trump thinks he's the president of the United SCHUUUSTATES. Or he just had a stroke while making this speech. https://t.co/gAwFlZ99SL — HELEN (@hlb323) December 6, 2017

Remember when McCain was confused and acting weirdly during a committee hearing? A week later we found out he had a brain tumor. trump’s could be a stroke or dementia since he doesn’t drink and I doubt he has dentures. — Jacki Moss (@JackiMoss1) December 6, 2017

Trump sounds like he's on the verge of a stroke. I'm not kidding. My father died of a massive stroke. I recognize the signs: Slurring, labored breathing, and mental confusion. — Danny Hoolidays (@dhoohoo) December 6, 2017

Now I'm not a doctor, or a denture specialist, but one thing I know for sure: if President Hillary Clinton slurred her words during a speech, Republicans would already be buying her a cemetery plot and making funeral arrangements.