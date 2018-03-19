Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day, bombshell report claims.

Before the storm of the last Trump scandal has even died down, there's another one: a new report from Perez Hilton claims that Donald Trump Jr., who is currently in the midst of a divorce, had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day back when she appeared on the Apprentice in 2012. Now this is according to Perez Hilton, so take it with a grain of salt. But it's sure believable. We already have confirmation Don Jr. is a creep. Plus, is there anything more on brand for the Trump family than cheating?

Here's Perez Hilton's report:

Well-placed sources tell us that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, have been having marriage troubles for many, many years. In fact, we're told they almost broke up prior to her recent divorce filing because Don Jr. engaged in an extramarital relationship with Aubrey O'Day after she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012!

And there's more. Hilton reports that, according to "insiders," the 34-year old singer agreed to enter a relationship with Don Jr. because he said that he and his wife were separating. And he apparently pursued her pretty hard, blech.

"Don Jr was very aggressive, pursuing her, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her," says a source, according to Hilton.