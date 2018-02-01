Don Jr. messed up big time on Twitter today. Three times.

Donald Trump, Jr., who lives up to his father's name in being EXTREMELY ONLINE, is having a particularly busy day on Twitter.

First, he gifted us with a hilarious typo, misstating the Washington Post's slogan as "Democracy dies in dankness," which will definitely be sold on T-shirts at 420 rallies.

Apparently the press only likes their information "leaked" from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress... I think it will be tough for them to sell their "democracy dies in dankness" byline with this kind of logic. https://t.co/fXHv0UjLtX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

He then *liked* a tweet about just how many people engaged with the Russian propaganda designed to help his father's campaign, an endeavor he was emailed about and said he "loved."

Don Jr continues to be the dumbest Trump. pic.twitter.com/gcWUVdpbbd — Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 1, 2018

DonJr: YAY RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA ABOUT MY DAD YAAAAAAYYY



Mr. Mueller. The treason angers, but the stupid burns. Please help. pic.twitter.com/IVUDWB5iV2 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) February 1, 2018

And for the pièce de résistance... MY DUDE JUST TWEETED OUT THAT TRUMP FIRED FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE BECAUSE OF THE NUNES MEMO.