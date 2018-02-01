Don Jr. messed up big time on Twitter today. Three times.

Donald Trump, Jr., who lives up to his father's name in being EXTREMELY ONLINE, is having a particularly busy day on Twitter.
First, he gifted us with a hilarious typo, misstating the Washington Post's slogan as "Democracy dies in dankness," which will definitely be sold on T-shirts at 420 rallies.
He then *liked* a tweet about just how many people engaged with the Russian propaganda designed to help his father's campaign, an endeavor he was emailed about and said he "loved."
And for the pièce de résistance... MY DUDE JUST TWEETED OUT THAT TRUMP FIRED FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE BECAUSE OF THE NUNES MEMO.
Let's back this up.
On Monday, McCabe abruptly stepped down as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The president had been publicly taunting him for months on Twitter, but the White House insisted that they had nothing to do with his departure.
Now DJTJ is just out and saying that, nope, Daddy fired Andy. Trump firing yet another member of the team investigating him (RIP James Comey) has possible obstruction of justice implications. It sure seems like a suspicious pattern.
Twitter is cackling at just HOW CONFUSING AND DUMB this tweet is.
What does this Large Adult Son, who is supposed to have nothing to do with the government because he's running his father's business with a fake blind trust, know that the public doesn't?
Whatever it is, the GOB of the Trumps has, well, you know...