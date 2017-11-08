Someone saw Don Jr. get booed while eating lunch in public. Twitter is over the moon.

On Tuesday morning, a tweeter named DJ Hesta Prynn shared a little report that will fill the most dedicated Trump-haters with joy:

I saw Don Trump Jr eating in a restaurant this morn and am happy to report people were standing outside BOOING throughout his whole meal! — DJ Hesta Prynn (@hestaprynnmusic) November 7, 2017

"I saw Don Trump Jr eating in a restaurant this morn" she wrote, "and am happy to report people were standing outside BOOING throughout his whole meal!"

I can think of few things more disruptive to your daily life than having a mob of angry New Yorkers following you around for every meal, booing you no matter how well you're respecting subway etiquette, but that's apparently the life of Trump's eldest now. No wonder he needs so much candy to get him through the day.

DJ Prynn told Someecards that the lunch of boos occurred in NYC around noon at a Japanese restaurant, and that you "could hear it down the street."

"It's amazing when New Yorkers come together," she added. No word on whether he was sitting at the table like this:

If you're only only a medium Trump hater, this might make you a little sympathetic that Trump's most colluding son—who gave up his Secret Service protection to live a more anonymous life—can't even enjoy a shiitake-topped steak (I'm assuming) without a chorus of boos marinating his meal.