Donald Trump Jr. not only shares his dad's name, but also his ridiculous use of Twitter.
Donald Trump Jr., who lives it up with a taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail, shared a Daily Caller article "University’s LGBT Students ‘Fear’ Arrival Of Chick-fil-A," and decided to use his platform as First Son to snicker at these kids like a Pepe troll.
LGBT students aren't concerned about the "yummy chicken sandwich," but rather with lining the pockets of the restaurant's president, who famously donates to anti-LGBT groups and allegedly discriminates against people with disabilities.
It's not the chicken, dude. It's the capitalism.
Wait until his step-mom hears about this.
Donald Jr. sure seems #triggered by people being #triggered.
While he clearly has no respect for the concerns of young LGBT people (or people other than himself), at least he didn't compare them to Skittles, right?