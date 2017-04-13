Advertising

Donald Trump Jr. not only shares his dad's name, but also his ridiculous use of Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr., who lives it up with a taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail, shared a Daily Caller article "University’s LGBT Students ‘Fear’ Arrival Of Chick-fil-A," and decided to use his platform as First Son to snicker at these kids like a Pepe troll.

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

LGBT students aren't concerned about the "yummy chicken sandwich," but rather with lining the pockets of the restaurant's president, who famously donates to anti-LGBT groups and allegedly discriminates against people with disabilities.

It's not the chicken, dude. It's the capitalism.

Wait until his step-mom hears about this.

@FLOTUS how's that social media anti-bullying campaign going?? — Amy Rovin (@MomRovin) April 13, 2017

Donald Jr. sure seems #triggered by people being #triggered.

Super cool of you to take some time off from grifting to tweet about them. Thanks for your leadership. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 13, 2017

You and your children have been blessed with gifts of wealth and privilege since birth. Why do you go out of your way to pick on others? — Amy Rovin (@MomRovin) April 13, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr Great that you're diminishing the homophobic nature of a company and isolation of a group of AMERICANS to a chicken sandwich. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 13, 2017

Shorter tweet: "I'm a dick!" Fixed it for you. — KeithB10 (@PluperfectNemo) April 13, 2017

Your complete obliviousness to oppression and the plight of others is so baffling. You are so far removed and privileged beyond belief. — Jillian Winkler (@jilliangwinkler) April 13, 2017

Cause being afraid of being fired from our jobs, discriminated against at restaurants or actual physical violence isn't scary enough for u — Mel the Weary (@High_INT_No_WIS) April 13, 2017

While he clearly has no respect for the concerns of young LGBT people (or people other than himself), at least he didn't compare them to Skittles, right?

