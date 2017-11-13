Don Jr. shared a video to show off his weight-lifting skills. He didn't get the reaction he wanted.

Don Jr. shared a video to show off his weight-lifting skills. He didn't get the reaction he wanted.
Orli Matlow
Nov 13, 2017@7:41 PM
Advertising

Another day, another ridiculous Donald Trump Jr. social media post.

This time, people are roasting the First Bro for his braggadocious deadlifting video that totally backfired, and probably fired up his back.

"I set a new personal Deadlift record today hitting 375 lbs." Lil' Don wrote. He tried to preempt the criticism of his form—but that's what happens when you get "extreme"! Despite Junior's acknowledgement of his own horrendous form, people from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tell Junior that he really shouldn't be doing this.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-13-at-25018-pm-Wv50Hk.png
Instagram
https://media3.giphy.com/media/gw3QE0aKZatzLR0k/giphy.gif
What Don Jr. thinks he looks like.
giphy

The comments both come from a genuine place of concern for Don Jr.'s health, but also some hilarious savagery.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-13-at-25614-pm-ixvpWf.png
Instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-13-at-25221-pm-OyHic4.png
Instagram
Advertising

One fine 'grammer brought back good memories and called Don Jr. by is college nickname.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-13-at-24654-pm-oPvq15.png
Instagram

Rumor has it that our First Boy was called "Diaper Don" in college because he would drunkenly wet the bed so much.

And one genius found the perfect metaphor in Deadliftgate.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-13-at-24809-pm-6LhQyY.png
Instagram
Advertising
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-2-0g90Li.gif
giphy

See, Don Jr.? Check your back before you wreck your back.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc