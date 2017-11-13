Don Jr. shared a video to show off his weight-lifting skills. He didn't get the reaction he wanted.

Another day, another ridiculous Donald Trump Jr. social media post.
This time, people are roasting the First Bro for his braggadocious deadlifting video that totally backfired, and probably fired up his back.
"I set a new personal Deadlift record today hitting 375 lbs." Lil' Don wrote. He tried to preempt the criticism of his form—but that's what happens when you get "extreme"! Despite Junior's acknowledgement of his own horrendous form, people from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tell Junior that he really shouldn't be doing this.
The comments both come from a genuine place of concern for Don Jr.'s health, but also some hilarious savagery.
One fine 'grammer brought back good memories and called Don Jr. by is college nickname.
Rumor has it that our First Boy was called "Diaper Don" in college because he would drunkenly wet the bed so much.
And one genius found the perfect metaphor in Deadliftgate.
See, Don Jr.? Check your back before you wreck your back.