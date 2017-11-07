Donald Trump Jr. is telling people to get out and vote. Tomorrow.

Happy Election Day!

Or if you're Donald Trump Jr., happy Election Day Eve!

In his efforts to outdo his dad as the Most Inaccurate Trump Tweeter, Trump Jr. is mobilizing his Twitter army to vote for Republican lobbyist Ed Gillespie for Governor of Virginia.

Twitter

One problem: the election is today.

Jake Tapper, of Fake News CNN, corrected him in the comments.

Think you mean today not tomorrow — — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

And the roast grew from there.

It is today not tomorrow my man. — Bobby Ray (@bigwormser) November 7, 2017