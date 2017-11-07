Donald Trump Jr. is telling people to get out and vote. Tomorrow.

Happy Election Day!
Or if you're Donald Trump Jr., happy Election Day Eve!
In his efforts to outdo his dad as the Most Inaccurate Trump Tweeter, Trump Jr. is mobilizing his Twitter army to vote for Republican lobbyist Ed Gillespie for Governor of Virginia.
One problem: the election is today.
Jake Tapper, of Fake News CNN, corrected him in the comments.
And the roast grew from there.
Yes!— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 7, 2017
Republicans, please do get out and vote TOMORROW.
Democrats, please vote today. 😂😂😂#MorningJoe#TuesdayThoughts#votetoday pic.twitter.com/N02brKAsCL
It is today not tomorrow my man.— Bobby Ray (@bigwormser) November 7, 2017
Yep, that’s right fellow Republicans, don’t forget to go vote TOMORROW— Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) November 7, 2017
Hahahahahahaha! Yeah, you fascists should vote TOMORROW. I’m voting for @RalphNortham TODAY. Virginia polls open til 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/sBcDDwOR8f— President Bannon ❄️ (@DarthBannon1) November 7, 2017
Pssst.... pic.twitter.com/xx3zaUgAG8— MOMommyRN (@asthehosptuRNs) November 7, 2017
Some people in the comments took the opportunity to remind Trump Jr. of his other greatest hits.
Campaign officials tried to swap access to Trump for favors from Russia at least 3 times https://t.co/YQz6hnnqrx via @PoliticsInsider— Rogue Employee (@dontdivideby0) November 7, 2017
You know what they say: Junior's gonna Junior.