Donald Trump Jr. is telling people to get out and vote. Tomorrow.

Orli Matlow
Nov 07, 2017@2:54 PM
Happy Election Day!

Or if you're Donald Trump Jr., happy Election Day Eve!

In his efforts to outdo his dad as the Most Inaccurate Trump Tweeter, Trump Jr. is mobilizing his Twitter army to vote for Republican lobbyist Ed Gillespie for Governor of Virginia.

One problem: the election is today.

Jake Tapper, of Fake News CNN, corrected him in the comments.

And the roast grew from there.

Some people in the comments took the opportunity to remind Trump Jr. of his other greatest hits.

You know what they say: Junior's gonna Junior.

