The 7 most outrageous things about Don Jr. revealed in the tell-all 'Fire and Fury.'

The White House tell-all Fire and Fury was released on Friday, spilling all sorts of tea and providing breadcrumbs for special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate. While he doesn't work in the West Wing, Donald Trump Jr. (and his infamous meeting in Trump Tower with the Russians) makes cameo appearances, and author Michael Wolff paints a fascinating portrait of a needy man on the periphery of power who just want's daddy's love.
Here's what Fire and Fury reveals.
1. Behind their backs, Don Jr. and Eric are called Uday and Qusay by Trump insiders, after Saddam Hussein's sons.
2. The two grown men have an "infantile relationship" with their father, who made fun of their (lack of) intelligence.
The role was to be Donald Trump's heirs and attendees. Their father took some regular pleasure in pointing out that they were in the back of the room when God handed out brains—but, then again, Trump tended to scorn anyone who might be smarter than he was. Their sister Ivanka, certainly no native genius, was the designated family smart person, her husband Jared the family's smooth operator. That left Don and Eric to errands and admin. In fact, the brothers had grown into reasonably competent family-owned-company executives (this is not saying all that much) because their father had little or no patience for actually running his company. Of course, quite a good amount of their professional time was spent on the whims, projects, promotions, and general way of life of DJT.
3. Don Jr. calls Donald Trump Sr. "DJT."
Not dad—but DJT, Wolff writes.
4. Don Jr. and Eric teamed with with Ivanka and Jared to push out campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
5. According to Wolff, Don Jr. took the meeting with the Russian lawyer to try and impress his dad.
All this was part of the background to one of the most preposterous meetings in modern politics. On June 9, 2016, Don Jr., Jared, and Paul Manafort met with a movieworthy cast of dubious characters in Trump Tower after having been promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Don Jr., encouraged by Jared and Ivanka, was trying to impress his father that he had the stuff to rise in the campaign.
When this meeting became public thirteen months later, it would, for the Trump White House, encapsulate both the case against collusion with the Russians and the case for it. It was a case, or the lack of one, not of masterminds and subterfuge, but of senseless and benighted people so guileless and unconcerned that they enthusiastically colluded in plain sight.
6. Steve Bannon calls Don Jr. "Fredo."
After the stupidly naive character in The Godfather.
7. Everyone, including Bannon, thinks that Don Jr. told Don Sr. about the meeting.
A year later, practically nobody doubted that Don Jr. would have wanted his father to know that he seized the initiative.
"The chance that Don Jr. did not walk these jumos up to his father's office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero," said an astonished and derisive Bannon, not long after the meeting was revealed.