The internet found Trump's 'Family of the Year' award and the picture is so embarrassing for Don Jr.

One year ago today, on November 1st, 2016, CNN Money producer Jon Sarlin shared a photo of a portrait hanging at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester that is now the stuff of legend.

I did find this gem pic.twitter.com/0TNkUpibfe — Jon Sarlin (@jonsarlin) November 1, 2016

Donald Trump Jr., the GOB Bluth in a family full of GOBs, has a reputation for struggling with many things: math, political philosophy, and...sitting.

One look at this photo honoring the Trump family in a Trump family golf club raises many questions, like, does Don Jr. know how to sit in a chair?

I asked my colleagues what this photo evokes for them, and it raises many questions.

"Was the photoshoot in a Pottery Barn stock room?"

"Why is he posed like an ugly baby who literally just shit its pants."

"Why is the furniture ghosts?"

This photo is from 2011, when Donald Jr. was 32 years old, and presumably knew how to control his limbs.