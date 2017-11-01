Don Jr. dressed as his dad on Halloween in a skin-tight American flag bodysuit. SAD!

Donald Trump Jr. got roundly roasted on Twitter Tuesday night after he tried (and failed) to make a joke about socialism. His tweet, in which he exploited his very young daughter to make a (wrong-headed) political point, got so much attention that it overshadowed another unintentionally hilarious thing Donald Jr. did, which is dress up like his own damn father for Halloween. Yes, that happened. No, he definitely doesn't have any daddy issues or anything.
Don Jr.'s Instagram post included three pictures, and the one in which you can best see the costume is the third. It is truly unsettling.
It's not a full Donald Trump costume—there's no badly cut suit or overly wide Scotch taped tie. Instead, Jr. went with a Trump wig, and then donned a skin-tight American flag body suit. Like, SKIN-TIGHT. Yikes.
This is a man who thinks kneeling in silent protest during the singing of the national anthem is disrespectful to the flag, but wearing it as a costume stretched against his, ahem, private area is totally fine. Interestingly, this goes against the official Flag Code, which states,
The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform, except that a flag patch may be used on the uniform of military personnel, fireman, policeman and members of patriotic organizations.
Nice that the son of the President of the United States has no idea what actually meets the standards of respect for the American flag. Somehow we're not surprised.