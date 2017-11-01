Don Jr. dressed as his dad on Halloween in a skin-tight American flag bodysuit. SAD!

Donald Trump Jr. got roundly roasted on Twitter Tuesday night after he tried (and failed) to make a joke about socialism. His tweet, in which he exploited his very young daughter to make a (wrong-headed) political point, got so much attention that it overshadowed another unintentionally hilarious thing Donald Jr. did, which is dress up like his own damn father for Halloween. Yes, that happened. No, he definitely doesn't have any daddy issues or anything.

Taking it to the next level #merica #maga #halloween #costume #nyc #kids #trump A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Don Jr.'s Instagram post included three pictures, and the one in which you can best see the costume is the third. It is truly unsettling.

It's not a full Donald Trump costume—there's no badly cut suit or overly wide Scotch taped tie. Instead, Jr. went with a Trump wig, and then donned a skin-tight American flag body suit. Like, SKIN-TIGHT. Yikes.