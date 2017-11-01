Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet about Halloween candy and socialism totally backfired.

While children across the country were out collecting free candy yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. was busy using his daughter to make bad political analogies on Twitter.

Tuesday evening, the president's eldest son uploaded this picture of his daughter Chloe, dressed as a police officer, holding up her bucket of Halloween candy. He captioned the photo "I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never to early to teach her about socialism."

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

MMM, okay, ya big weirdo. First of all, who the heck uses their kid to try to make bad political points on Twitter (besides your Dad, I mean)? Second of all, the whole point of Halloween is that children collect FREE candy distributed by neighbors. So clearly Donald Trump Jr. not only doesn't know how socialism works, but he also doesn't know how Halloween works.

Third of all...it's "too."

Anyway, the tweet backfired spectacularly.