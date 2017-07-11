Advertising

Things have been getting increasingly awkward for Donald Trump, Jr., who is still pretty sure that he didn't do anything wrong by going and seeing a Russian lawyer who supposedly wanted to spill some Hillary Clinton tea, but who instead bored him by talking about adoptions the whole time. Especially since he dumped some emails he thought exonerated him, but instead made him look even more guilty.

During a closed press briefing today, principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement from President Donald Trump on the subject of Don Jr.'s big ol Russian screw up:

“My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency.”



That is... not exactly a defense? Certainly not a very effusive one. Can you imagine having a conversation with your parents in which they tell you that you are a "high quality person?" I cannot. Neither can most of Twitter.

When Papa says you're his high-quality boy pic.twitter.com/aUve3O5Gat — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 11, 2017

Guys I just want to applaud my high-quality son's transparency after he's been caught lying, badly, publicly, multiple times. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 11, 2017

if your dad ever refers to you as a "high-quality person," just know you are NOT getting the house in the will — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 11, 2017

Trying to imagine what would have to happen for me to unironically call one of my children "high-quality." — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) July 11, 2017

"dad, do you think i'm---"

"yes son. you ARE a high quality person" pic.twitter.com/0SLEWKdu8m — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 11, 2017

"High-quality" is how you talk about wood flooring, not your son. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr. joins his dad's clothing line, the people of Mexico and his stepmom in the exclusive "high quality" category pic.twitter.com/SduJCqqJHo — eve peyser (@evepeyser) July 11, 2017

"Luke, you are a high quality person." pic.twitter.com/tgsTktXwJ6 — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) July 11, 2017

With his obsession with "genes" and "breeding," calling Don Jr a"high-quality person" is just Trump complimenting himself — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 11, 2017

Me at the birth of my son, tears in my eyes, pride in my heart: "My god, he's high quality" — Colin Jones (@colinjones) July 11, 2017

All Jared wants is to be called "high quality" too pic.twitter.com/oCSgYbV56K — ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր (@Redpainter1) July 11, 2017

Every year on my birthday my dad mails me a card telling me I'm a high quality person. — Jesse Case (@jessecase) July 11, 2017

I LOVE MY HIGH-QUALITY SON pic.twitter.com/UPxXvEkb30 — M.A. Fortin (@SeniorTeenager) July 11, 2017

My son is a high-quality person, and I applaud his transparency, now turn it up to 100% pic.twitter.com/l7BNpgtF2x — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) July 11, 2017

this is a high quality shirt and i applaud its transparency pic.twitter.com/QlHBG7Mu90 — cam wolf (@camjwolf) July 11, 2017

Son, I don't say it enough. You are very high quality pic.twitter.com/xnABkdzygf — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 11, 2017

Of course, the word on the street is that no one in the administration thinks Don Jr. is very high quality at all. In fact, his nickname is reportedly Fredo, after The Godfather character -- which, jeez, imagine how terrible you have to be to be the Fredo in that group of characters.



Guess someone's gonna be going out to the lake for a nice fishing trip soon!

