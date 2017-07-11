Things have been getting increasingly awkward for Donald Trump, Jr., who is still pretty sure that he didn't do anything wrong by going and seeing a Russian lawyer who supposedly wanted to spill some Hillary Clinton tea, but who instead bored him by talking about adoptions the whole time. Especially since he dumped some emails he thought exonerated him, but instead made him look even more guilty.
During a closed press briefing today, principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement from President Donald Trump on the subject of Don Jr.'s big ol Russian screw up:
“My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency.”
That is... not exactly a defense? Certainly not a very effusive one. Can you imagine having a conversation with your parents in which they tell you that you are a "high quality person?" I cannot. Neither can most of Twitter.
Of course, the word on the street is that no one in the administration thinks Don Jr. is very high quality at all. In fact, his nickname is reportedly Fredo, after The Godfather character -- which, jeez, imagine how terrible you have to be to be the Fredo in that group of characters.
Guess someone's gonna be going out to the lake for a nice fishing trip soon!