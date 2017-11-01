Don Jr. fired off an angry tweet at Hollywood scumbags. One problem.

I regret to inform you that Donald Trump Jr. is at it again.
For the first time since yesterday, Trump Jr. of "meeting with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin during the campaign" fame, was super psyched to pounce on Hollywood liberals committing heinous acts, but seems to have forgotten that his own daddy was a Hollywood liberal committing heinous acts.
Donald Trump, a man with sexual assault allegations against him and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was a Hollywood figure way longer than he's been a Republican. Trump Sr. allegedly committed many of the same acts as Harvey Weinstein, but so far has gotten off scot-free.
So it's up to the court of public opinion to bring these charges forward, and remind Trump Jr. just how big a hypocrite he is.
Hypocrite says what? Your dad is accused while on his TV = Hollywood.— Dean Lopata (@DLoIndustries) November 1, 2017
Trump says he'll sue accusers @CNNPolitics https://t.co/DwRhS1JaxV
Make sure your dad is on that Hollywood list... pic.twitter.com/DPjN5E8am0— Dean Lopata (@DLoIndustries) November 1, 2017
YOUR DAD HAS A STAR ON HOLLYWOOD BLVD AND HAS BEEN ACCUSED BY MULTIPLE WOMEN OF THE SAME THING. 🙄— Tom Payne (@justanactor) November 1, 2017
You know the drill.
Your dad admitted to sexual assault. On video. He even hit on a married woman (at a furniture store!) while dating your step mom.— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 1, 2017
ADD YOUR DAD— Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) November 1, 2017
15 women accused Daddy of sexual assault
Daddy’s on tape bragging about sexual assault
You, Eric, Melania defended DADDY
Ha ha ha huh? You seem panicky. pic.twitter.com/3z76J0K9WC— GetSmart 🗽🇺🇸 ✭🏈 (@bullmastiffdog) November 1, 2017
Same with @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZVSXwpKfRq— Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) November 1, 2017
Can't tell if it's more impressive if Donald Jr. has just consistently pretended not to know things or if he genuinely forgets about the existence of the Access Hollywood tape.
Either way, his tweets suck.