Don Jr. fired off an angry tweet at Hollywood scumbags. One problem.

I regret to inform you that Donald Trump Jr. is at it again.

For the first time since yesterday, Trump Jr. of "meeting with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin during the campaign" fame, was super psyched to pounce on Hollywood liberals committing heinous acts, but seems to have forgotten that his own daddy was a Hollywood liberal committing heinous acts.

Twitter

Donald Trump, a man with sexual assault allegations against him and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was a Hollywood figure way longer than he's been a Republican. Trump Sr. allegedly committed many of the same acts as Harvey Weinstein, but so far has gotten off scot-free.

Shutterstock

So it's up to the court of public opinion to bring these charges forward, and remind Trump Jr. just how big a hypocrite he is.

Junior woke up today with an unquenchable desire to have 10,000 people tweet back at him about how his father is also a Hollywood rapist. https://t.co/68oeCqKLr8 — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) November 1, 2017