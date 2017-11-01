Don Jr. fired off an angry tweet at Hollywood scumbags. One problem.

Don Jr. fired off an angry tweet at Hollywood scumbags. One problem.
Orli Matlow
Nov 01, 2017@7:12 PM
Advertising

I regret to inform you that Donald Trump Jr. is at it again.

For the first time since yesterday, Trump Jr. of "meeting with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin during the campaign" fame, was super psyched to pounce on Hollywood liberals committing heinous acts, but seems to have forgotten that his own daddy was a Hollywood liberal committing heinous acts.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-11-01-at-32006-pm-uwaKYU.png
Twitter

Donald Trump, a man with sexual assault allegations against him and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was a Hollywood figure way longer than he's been a Republican. Trump Sr. allegedly committed many of the same acts as Harvey Weinstein, but so far has gotten off scot-free.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/shutterstock147299309-ySdyhI.jpg
Area Hollywood Creep visits Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Shutterstock

So it's up to the court of public opinion to bring these charges forward, and remind Trump Jr. just how big a hypocrite he is.

Advertising

You know the drill.

Advertising

Advertising

Can't tell if it's more impressive if Donald Jr. has just consistently pretended not to know things or if he genuinely forgets about the existence of the Access Hollywood tape.

Either way, his tweets suck.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc