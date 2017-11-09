Don Jr. shares the pathetic thank you note he got from his dad on election day. SAD!

As is often the case with Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets, our big boy GOB Trump tried to seem all macho and cool only to reveal how sad(!) his existence is.

Yesterday, in honor of the anniversary of the Trumpocalypse, Trump Jr. shared a personalized card from his dad that is hardly personal at all.

"Great Job! Thanks"?! If that's all he got in his childhood too it explains so much.

As Chandler Bing would say, could it BE any more generic?

People were laughing at the cold greeting he scored from his dad.

It is so indescribably sad that you have to ask for an autograph from your dad to get his attention and approval — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 9, 2017

Dude, the automated Thank You message I get after ordering from Postmates is longer than this — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 9, 2017

You had your dad autograph something for you? — Alyssa Marie (@issyelliot) November 9, 2017