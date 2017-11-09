Don Jr. shares the pathetic thank you note he got from his dad on election day. SAD!

As is often the case with Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets, our big boy GOB Trump tried to seem all macho and cool only to reveal how sad(!) his existence is.
Yesterday, in honor of the anniversary of the Trumpocalypse, Trump Jr. shared a personalized card from his dad that is hardly personal at all.
"Great Job! Thanks"?! If that's all he got in his childhood too it explains so much.
As Chandler Bing would say, could it BE any more generic?
People were laughing at the cold greeting he scored from his dad.
It is so indescribably sad that you have to ask for an autograph from your dad to get his attention and approval— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 9, 2017
Dude, the automated Thank You message I get after ordering from Postmates is longer than this— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 9, 2017
You had your dad autograph something for you?— Alyssa Marie (@issyelliot) November 9, 2017
And did he print it out? Did he buy this somewhere and mail it to his father to sign? And does any senior call their son "name Jr"— Alyssa Marie (@issyelliot) November 9, 2017
your dad has never told you he loves you— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) November 9, 2017
A few things are off about this. Why does the design seem so incoherent? Why is the order of the date the European "8 November" instead of the American "November 8"? What happened to America First? Is it for Russia?
But hey, at least he got the date right this time.
It's also funny because these map photos conveniently ignore little things like the popular vote and population density.
The map obsession never ceases to amaze. It literally shows that Trump is the less popular candidate, but because there’s more red, “zomg awesommmme”— Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) November 9, 2017
People also took the opportunity to share their own favorite pieces of memorabilia.
My favorite piece of campaign memorabilia #finalcount pic.twitter.com/ZXpi3zialL— Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) November 9, 2017
Here's mine. pic.twitter.com/qHLsetcDFc— Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) November 9, 2017
Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/LUqd5bhnTv— Dan Renaud (@FnDan) November 9, 2017
My fave piece of campaign memorabilia from Tuesday night. Don’t fear the reapers Fear the young People because they don’t support your father’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/cWWUMi3Qoo— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) November 9, 2017
Who knows what the world would look like today if Donald Trumps Jr. and Sr. got enough love from their fathers.