Don Jr. shares the pathetic thank you note he got from his dad on election day. SAD!
Orli Matlow
Nov 09, 2017@3:40 PM
As is often the case with Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets, our big boy GOB Trump tried to seem all macho and cool only to reveal how sad(!) his existence is.

Yesterday, in honor of the anniversary of the Trumpocalypse, Trump Jr. shared a personalized card from his dad that is hardly personal at all.

"Great Job! Thanks"?! If that's all he got in his childhood too it explains so much.

As Chandler Bing would say, could it BE any more generic?

People were laughing at the cold greeting he scored from his dad.

A few things are off about this. Why does the design seem so incoherent? Why is the order of the date the European "8 November" instead of the American "November 8"? What happened to America First? Is it for Russia?

But hey, at least he got the date right this time.

It's also funny because these map photos conveniently ignore little things like the popular vote and population density.

People also took the opportunity to share their own favorite pieces of memorabilia.

Who knows what the world would look like today if Donald Trumps Jr. and Sr. got enough love from their fathers.

