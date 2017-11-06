Russian lawyer who met with Don Jr. just revealed what he told her. Twitter's dumbfounded.

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016 says that the president's eldest told her "if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it," regarding a bipartisan U.S. law passed to punish Russian officials.
Many are interpreting this as a quid pro quo offer from the Trump administration to Natalia Veselnitskaya—widely believed to represent Putin's government—who also said that the most embarrassing Trump child wanted "financial documents showing that money that allegedly evaded U.S. taxes had gone to Clinton's campaign."
"She didn't [have the documents] and the meeting quickly fell apart."
No analyst, journalist, or armchair observer of the political circus really trusts the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016. Still, her new interview with Bloomberg Politics has given everyone more than enough to think about, as she dished hereto unheard details from her meeting with Trump's eldest, a pow-wow also attended by Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner.
Paired with Jr's recent Halloween tweet...
...and it's a tough day on Twitter for the guy who doesn't know how to sit.
Here's a Hillary Clinton reference that's sure to drive Jr. crazy:
And a poem that probably won't help him get to sleep:
Meanwhile, this isn't the first or last time we'll hear about the Veselnitskaya meeting, so you better figure out how to spell her name.
And there's more implications in the Bloomberg article, too:
Luckily for Trump supporters, all of this is invalid because CNN jumped to conclusions about the way Donald Sr. fed koi fish in Japan.
Instead of responding to the collusion story, Donald Jr. has decided instead to keep his most recent tweets about how Trump did not, in fact, spontaneously murder a bunch of koi fish.
#AbeDumpedFirst. Enjoy that defense when you hear it spouted by the Trumps' lawyers in front of Congress.