Russian lawyer who met with Don Jr. just revealed what he told her. Twitter's dumbfounded.

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016 says that the president's eldest told her "if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it," regarding a bipartisan U.S. law passed to punish Russian officials.

Big allegations from Veselnitskaya: Don Jr. hinted at quid quo pro with Russians while asking for dirt on Clinton. https://t.co/zWcU2R0omh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2017

Russian lawyer tells Bloomberg that Don Jr promised policy shifts favorable to Kremlin in exchange for Clinton dirt https://t.co/4PhEpYee5C — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 6, 2017

Many are interpreting this as a quid pro quo offer from the Trump administration to Natalia Veselnitskaya—widely believed to represent Putin's government—who also said that the most embarrassing Trump child wanted "financial documents showing that money that allegedly evaded U.S. taxes had gone to Clinton's campaign."

"She didn't [have the documents] and the meeting quickly fell apart."

No analyst, journalist, or armchair observer of the political circus really trusts the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016. Still, her new interview with Bloomberg Politics has given everyone more than enough to think about, as she dished hereto unheard details from her meeting with Trump's eldest, a pow-wow also attended by Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner.