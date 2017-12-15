Don Jr. tweeted about 'Obama's' FCC chair and net neutrality. He should have fact-checked.

On Thursday night, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to complain about people complaining about the vote to repeal net neutrality.
In a tweet, Don Jr. calls out 'Obama's FCC chairman,' and randomly suggests that most people didn't know what net neutrality was before this week.
Just one problem: the current FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, was appointed by his father, President Trump...not former president Obama.
And no, "Net Neutality" is not some delicious, new chocolate-hazelnut spread— it is just a typo.
On Thursday, The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, voted to dismantle Obama-era rules regulating the businesses that connect consumers to the internet, giving more power to broadband companies. Rolling back the 2015 regulations to ensure an open and free internet could potentially drastically change the way Americans experience the web.
Tweeters were not shy about calling the junior Trump out for spreading #fakenews:
Enjoy Don Jr.'s incredibly uninformed tweets while you still can, folks!