Don Jr. tweeted about 'Obama's' FCC chair and net neutrality. He should have fact-checked.

On Thursday night, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to complain about people complaining about the vote to repeal net neutrality.

In a tweet, Don Jr. calls out 'Obama's FCC chairman,' and randomly suggests that most people didn't know what net neutrality was before this week.

I would pay good money to see all those people complaining about Obama’s FCC chairman voting to repeal #NetNeutality actually explain it in detail. I’d also bet most hadn’t heard of it before this week. #outrage — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 15, 2017

Just one problem: the current FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, was appointed by his father, President Trump...not former president Obama.

And no, "Net Neutality" is not some delicious, new chocolate-hazelnut spread— it is just a typo.

On Thursday, The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, voted to dismantle Obama-era rules regulating the businesses that connect consumers to the internet, giving more power to broadband companies. Rolling back the 2015 regulations to ensure an open and free internet could potentially drastically change the way Americans experience the web.

Tweeters were not shy about calling the junior Trump out for spreading #fakenews:

Your father made Ajit Pai chair you stupid shit. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 15, 2017

You are truly clueless. Who appointed the current FCC chair? Here’s a hint: It wasn’t President Obama. Apologize please. — Steve Ritchie (@ritchieontrack) December 15, 2017