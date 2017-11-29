7 tweets from Donald Trump Jr. that may actually cause you brain damage.

Advertising
These days, Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter is a goldmine for terrible takes on politics (and for WikiLeaks to slide into his DMs for some collusion). But before he was Donald Trump Jr.: First Son and Pundit, we was Donald Trump Jr.: Boob Guy.
Please enjoy these insights into an adult man who appears to have never left the Frat House.
1. On being a boob guy (since deleted)
2. On sexual harassment
3. On sticking hands up women's shirts
4. On "If you're a star, they let you do it"
5. On the guy at the urinal (deleted)
6. On being sexy
7. On maybe the best tweet ever
