Don Jr. liked a porno account and now we know what he's into, unfortunately.

Orli Matlow
Jan 12, 2018@5:54 PM
Donald Trump Jr., of meeting with Russians for dirt on Hillary Clinton fame, got caught liking a porn bot on Twitter, and his taste is INTENSE.

The Twitter account Trump Alert, which displays who the Trump family and administration are liking and following on the site, revealed that Don Jr. followed an account that featured really nasty stuff. Like, really nasty.

When people talk about chokers being back in style, this is not what they mean.

giphy

Highlights from @djr_102's tweets include the phrase "day long erection" and a violent picture of a man penetrating and choking a woman.

It immediately brought back memories of September 11th, 2017, the day Ted Cruz's Twitter account liked a porn tweet.

Don Jr.'s porn account of choice has since been shut down.

Trump Alert is not certain of the exact date and time Don Jr. followed the account. It's possible that Jr. engaged with the porno provider earlier than yesterday, but the alert came up due to the account's reactivation.

It's all moot now, because sadly for Junior, djr_102 is no more.

Sad!
twitter

Poor Don Jr. will have to find another source of excitement. Maybe WikiLeaks can slide back into his DMs.

