Not only is Donald Trump Jr. is a staunch supporter of protecting gun rights, but he is also all for gun silencers, a hot button issue in politics at the moment.

As pointed out by The Daily Dot, Trump Jr. appeared in a (40-minute long) promotional video for SilencerCo, a company that makes gun silencers, which muffle the sounds of gunshots. Silencers are currently strictly regulated in the United States, and the NRA and its supporters are trying to change that.

The video featuring Trump Jr. was released in late September 2016, shortly before the election. In the video, the president's son explains that silencers are great because they make guns more accessible to little kids.

“It’s about safety, it’s about hearing protection–it’s a health issue frankly, for me. Getting little kids into the game, you know, it greatly reduces recoil. It’s just a great instrument, there’s nothing bad about it at all," he says in the video, failing to recognize how guns are dangerous (especially around children) and can easily kill humans. "It makes total sense, it’s where we should be going," he continues. "It's just another rule the government wants to put in place for no reason...it doesn't make any sense to me."

Don't worry Donald Jr., we're happy to help you make sense of it.

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, many gun control advocates, including Hillary Clinton, pointed out how gun silencers relate to shootings. "The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots," Clinton tweeted. "Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get."

Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

A survivor of the Virginia Tech shooting wrote an op-ed for USA Today, explaining that he only survived the massacre because he heard the gun shots. He also points out that police officers and other law enforcers are "expected to hear, locate and react quickly to gunshots." If gun silencers were made more widely accessible and legal, the United States could welcome even more unnecessary deaths at the hands of guns.

Right now, politicians should be working to prevent more mass shootings like the one that happened Sunday night in Las Vegas by putting stricter gun control laws in place. Instead, the GOP is prioritizing a bill that would legalize gun silencers.

Watch Donald Trump Jr.'s weird video below. His comments about why gun silencers are good for kids start at about 33:25.

