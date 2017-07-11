Advertising

After being alerted that the New York Times was sniffing around, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the email exchange in which he set up a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in Trump Tower for dirt on Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This seems to good to be true, but this is very much real life.

The younger Trump got an email from Russian music publicist Rob Goldstone which states: "This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump."

The subject line is literally "Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential."

Advertising

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

On June 3, 2016, Trump Jr. received a message which, as the Times notes:

"...[C]ould hardly have been more explicit: One of his father's former Russian business partners had been contacted by a senior government official and was offering to provide the Trump campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton."

Advertising

Rob Goldstone, who is a British publicist, wrote to Trump Jr.:

Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting. The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump — helped along by Aras and Emin.

Advertising

"Aras and Emin" are Aras and Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star who literally had President Donald Trump appear in one of his music videos.

Donald Trump Jr.'s reply? It came within minutes. And he wrote:

If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.

Junior quickly looped in "Paul Manafort (campaign boss)" and "my brother-in-law" Jared Kushner, who still has security clearance within the Trump administration.

Advertising

Six days later came the fateful Trump Tower meeting with a "Russian government attorney," as the Times describes:

On June 9, the Russian lawyer was sitting in the younger Mr. Trump’s office on the 25th floor of Trump Tower, just one level below the office of the future president.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.