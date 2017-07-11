Advertising

Donald Trump Jr. gave his first interview about allegations of collusion with Russia. For what might be the biggest interview of his life, it's no surprise that Trump went with a friendly face in Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Don Jr. to Sean Hannity tonight: "Someone sends me an email. I can't help what somebody sends me."



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/NCTuCW8PaZ — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 11, 2017

Hannity lobbed softball question after softball question at Trump, who semi-apologized for the act of engaging in potential treason.

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump said during the interview. "Again, this was before the Russia-mania. This is before they were building it up on the press. For me, this was opposition research."

"Really, it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn't what the meeting was actually about," he continued.

Of course, Twitter was there to watch the whole thing happen.

Sean Hannity also said he “ran out of questions” during his interview with Donald Trump Jr.



Still not joking. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 11, 2017

does hannity have to part his hair like that every day or does it just do it on its own — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 12, 2017

Does he know what happened to Nixon? https://t.co/D4FBR9u1WT — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 12, 2017

Find someone who loves you like Hannity loves Trump. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 11, 2017

there aren't many things Trump Jr. can do right now that would be stupider than further public comment, so naturally he's going on Hannity — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 11, 2017

Hannity, 3 weeks from now "Look, it's not a crime to pay someone to do that to a hotel bed! It's part of every campaign!" — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 11, 2017

Wow, Hannity talking about Clinton already, didn't take long. Deflect, deflect, deflect #Hannity — omglaserpewpewpew (@MentalMatty1) July 12, 2017

This is just pathetic. Donald Trump Jr meets with Russians for information and Hannity is ranting about Hillary.



Dude is a Clownstick. pic.twitter.com/no0WS3HK2p — Just A Nerd (@ANerdsMind) July 12, 2017

If the word "ridiculous" took on a human form, I'm pretty sure it would be Sean Hannity. https://t.co/e9jIfSEkl9 — Lisa (@Winterhascome66) July 12, 2017

HMM SURPRISING APPROACH HERE pic.twitter.com/YYqTVloHIF — Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) July 12, 2017

I don't understand this part. pic.twitter.com/3dKGv8vccG — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) July 12, 2017

Was this all a trick to get everyone to watch fuckin Hannity — Laura June (@laura_june) July 12, 2017

So, who do we think will play Hannity in the Trump Administration movie?

