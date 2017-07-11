Advertising

Donald Trump Jr. gave his first interview about allegations of collusion with Russia. For what might be the biggest interview of his life, it's no surprise that Trump went with a friendly face in Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Hannity lobbed softball question after softball question at Trump, who semi-apologized for the act of engaging in potential treason.

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump said during the interview. "Again, this was before the Russia-mania. This is before they were building it up on the press. For me, this was opposition research."

"Really, it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn't what the meeting was actually about," he continued.

Of course, Twitter was there to watch the whole thing happen.

So, who do we think will play Hannity in the Trump Administration movie?

