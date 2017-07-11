Advertising

Donald Trump Jr. is acknowledging that welcoming the Russian government's help with his father's campaign was kind of not very good.

Junior visited the safe space of Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Tuesday night to say "In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently" when it comes to colluding with the Russians.

Ever his father's son though, Trump Jr. took the opportunity to deflect to the press, saying that he took the meeting to hear about "scandals that people were probably underreporting for a long time."

While this isn't a full mea culpa, there's some elements of self-awareness, and maybe even (GASP!) regret. But one thing that doesn't suggest any self-awareness is that Trump Jr. was unable to distinguish between "opposition research" and "engaging with a foreign national seeking to interfere with the election and not alerting the FBI."

"For me this was opposition research," Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity. "They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about … so I think I wanted to hear it out. But really it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn’t what the meeting was about."

The whole interview airs tonight at 10...and because it's on Fox News, maybe his father will finally tweet about him.

