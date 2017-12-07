Don Jr. responds to Al Franken's resignation by quoting Franken's 'SNL' character.

Following evidence of sexual misconduct, Senator Al Franken has announced his official plans to resign from the U.S. Senate.

Al Franken resigns from the Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/najLPx4aI9 pic.twitter.com/LNJsiQXoZG — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2017

As Franken pointed out in his resignation speech today, there are other, more prominent members of government who have also been accused of sexual assault.

"I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office," the democratic senator said, referring to Trump. "And a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party," Franken said, in reference to Roy Moore.

"But this decision is not about me," he continued. “It is about the people of Minnesota.”

While President Trump has yet to comment on Franken's official resignation, his son Donald Trump Jr. jumped at the chance to tweet a joke. *Commence eye roll.*

...because I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and God-darnit people like me. #Franken — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2017

As noted by The Hill, the tweet is a quote from Stuart Smalley, a character who Franken played in a recurring Saturday Night Live segment called "Daily Affirmations With Stuart Smalley" In the segment, he recited affirmations, including the one Trump Jr. tweeted. (Except it's actually doggonit, not God-darnit. Not a good week for the Trumps and typos–I'm looking at you, Ivanka and President Trump.)