If you've had access to WiFi over the past 24 hours, you've seen the haunting and/or hilarious photo of Donald Trump Jr. sitting on a tree stump alone in a forest, looking so uncomfortable it makes you wonder if he'd ever sat before.
The photo, which first appeared in a New York Times profile of Donald Trump Jr, quickly became a viral meme and all weekend the internet was flooded with gems like these:
Well, Donald Trump's oldest son has finally responded on Instagram and he wants us to know that he DOES NOT CARE, okay?? In fact, he cares so little that he shared a screenshot from one of the offending memes along with an attempt to explain himself to the "haters." Because nothing says "I don't care! I'M FIIIIIINE!" like a defensive social media post.
"Apparently I'm really bad at sitting?!?!" wrote Junior. "Based on the memes out there I now know what it feels like to be Salt Bae! Thanks internet... And in all honesty if a couple bad pics is all you've got I'm pretty psyched."
He then included the following five hashtags: "#tryharder #saltbae #trump#haters #hatersgonnahate"
First of all, not to nitpick, but #saltbae became internet-famous for being so dang sexy. I don't see the connection. And secondly, Donald Trump Jr.'s use of hashtags has only furthered my suspicions that he's not a human at all, but in fact a robot sent here to destroy the planet with the help of his family.