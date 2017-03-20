Advertising

If you've had access to WiFi over the past 24 hours, you've seen the haunting and/or hilarious photo of Donald Trump Jr. sitting on a tree stump alone in a forest, looking so uncomfortable it makes you wonder if he'd ever sat before.

The photo, which first appeared in a New York Times profile of Donald Trump Jr, quickly became a viral meme and all weekend the internet was flooded with gems like these:

how is he so bad at sitting? pic.twitter.com/Jg7cTMfDcc — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) March 18, 2017

tfw when you see your friends post pics of a party on instagram but they didn't invite you because you're a bigot pic.twitter.com/tpNgPPa0Wi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 18, 2017

Well, Donald Trump's oldest son has finally responded on Instagram and he wants us to know that he DOES NOT CARE, okay?? In fact, he cares so little that he shared a screenshot from one of the offending memes along with an attempt to explain himself to the "haters." Because nothing says "I don't care! I'M FIIIIIINE!" like a defensive social media post.

"Apparently I'm really bad at sitting?!?!" wrote Junior. "Based on the memes out there I now know what it feels like to be Salt Bae! Thanks internet... And in all honesty if a couple bad pics is all you've got I'm pretty psyched."

He then included the following five hashtags: "#tryharder #saltbae #trump#haters #hatersgonnahate"

First of all, not to nitpick, but #saltbae became internet-famous for being so dang sexy. I don't see the connection. And secondly, Donald Trump Jr.'s use of hashtags has only furthered my suspicions that he's not a human at all, but in fact a robot sent here to destroy the planet with the help of his family.

