Rather than launching into a Twitter temper tantrum like Donald Trump Sr., Donald Trump Jr. has healthier coping skills when it comes to being imitated on Saturday Night Live.

On last Saturday night's show, Weekend Update's Colin Jost brought on cast members playing Donald Jr. and Eric to discuss the expansive conflicts of interest between the Trump Organization and the presidency—featuring a whiny, toddler-y Eric.

Unlike his dad, Donald Trump, Jr. is able to poke fun at being poked fun at, and Instagrammed a picture of himself with his own snack.

“Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody’s snack today (hint it may be Eric). Don’t tell him. #heshungry #snl #weekendupdate,” he wrote. “PS if you ever need a Don Jr. fill in I’m available and I do a much better job with the hair than Mikey [Day].”

Hopefully he'll reenact the Children of the Corn bit next.

Wow, what a fun dude to go hunting for endangered species or compare immigrants to Skittles with.

RT #Trump wants to gut the #Endangered Species Act. Apparently Eric and Donald Jr. love to kill #wildlife. pic.twitter.com/RkoaoRL1fe — Tim Huijsmans (@HuijsmansTim) January 28, 2017

