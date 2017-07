Advertising

So Donald Trump Jr. just tweeted out the emails from the Russian lawyer. He basically gave the world proof that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 presidential election. Obviously this is huge, and Twitter right now is a whirlwind of disbelief and jokes and then some more disbelief. He tweeted the emails. HE TWEETED THE EMAILS.

It really is.

Maybe try to get the 2024 Olympics moved to Leavenworth so your son will be able to see them? pic.twitter.com/DKKGDzLyyo — Erik Tanouye (@toyns) July 11, 2017

Advertising

2016: Her emails



2017: His emails — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 11, 2017

Everyone's got a bad boy phase, but my pal who made out w DTJ in college wins. How many of us can say we kissed a bro who committed treason? — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) July 11, 2017

"FW - Russia - Clinton" is great because it sounds like an insane email chain from your uncle and that's exactly who got elected. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) July 11, 2017

can't believe i've been sending all my emails from the crown prosecutor of russia to my spam folder — andy levy (@andylevy) July 11, 2017

Advertising

When you've been told since the day you were born that you are special and can do no wrong. https://t.co/A5uw5oNlgP — Fun_Beard (@Fun_Beard) July 11, 2017

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr defends himself with audio of him in meeting begging for "just a little collusion, please please, gimme gimme." — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) July 11, 2017

LOL @realDonaldTrump promising us the Olympics this morning like a dad who knows he's about to be served divorce papers — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) July 11, 2017

Trump must be furious at Jr, not for doing any of this, but for emailing about it. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 11, 2017

Advertising

We've veered back from Veep into Homeland - unbelievable. How can this be real? Reads like villain's exposition of his plan in a bad movie https://t.co/toPlBahxOp — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) July 11, 2017

Talking head on CNN: "maybe they didn't know this was wrong." THAT'S NOT AN EXCUSE FOR ADULTS. — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) July 11, 2017

That sound you just heard was every Trump lawyer in DC opening the window and screaming. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Of course of course of course it comes back to an email — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 11, 2017

Advertising

I consider myself a fairly intelligent person in possession of good analytic skills but today's news is so bonkers I literally can't even. — chelsea g. summers (@chelseagsummers) July 11, 2017

One person who's particularly amazed is journalist Jared Yates Sexton, who had been working on the story for a really long time.

I chased this story for a year and he just...tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

I...worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Like. I spent hours and days and weeks and months. And his son just, hit tweet. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Advertising

I tracked down sources. Followed so many dead leads. Labored over this. And then, he just, you know, tweeted out the proof. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

I'm not entirely convinced I'm not having a break from reality. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

For the record, I'm beside myself in relief that this stuff is out there it's just...my god. I cannot believe this. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.