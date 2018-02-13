Here's what that suspicious letter sent to Don Jr. reportedly said.

Yesterday, a letter postmarked from Boston arrived at Donald Trump Jr.'s apartment that contained a suspicious white powder.

Don Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, opened the letter, and was quite reasonably afraid of the white stuff and went to the hospital, along with two other people. Thankfully, everyone's okay.

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

The substance was quickly ruled to be non-hazardous, and NBC News today reported that it "appeared to contain corn starch, senior law enforcement officials said."

NBC News also learned from law enforcement officials that the note allegedly said:

You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart. This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f*ck up.

The sender was clearly deranged, seeing as they called Eric smart. (I kid, I kid.)

Sending threatening letters (with or without corn starch) is never okay. Nobody should be subjected to such threats, especially not in their own homes where their kids live.