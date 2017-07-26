Advertising

Update 7/27/17:

According to the New York Times, the existing policy on transgender people in the military "remains in place" for now, despite Trump's tweets. "The policy on who is allowed to serve will not change until the White House sends the Defense Department a rules change and the secretary of defense issues new guidelines."

Original article below:

On Wednesday, Donald Trump broke out the words "please" and "thank you" to make a shattering declaration on Twitter about transgender service in the military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

"After consultation with my General and military experts," wrote Trump, "the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption," Trump's tweets follow a CNN report from June 30 that said the "Pentagon is delaying a decision on allowing transgender people to enlist in the military for six months."

"In 2016, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban on transgender people being able to serve openly in the military," wrote CNN. The implementation of that decision was to come in stages.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

The American Military Partner Association had responded to the news of the six month delay with a statement decrying the "disappointing" decision that "unnecessarily delays the ability of transgender people to be open about their identity when entering the military." They continued:

"It has been unequivocally proven that allowing qualified transgender people to serve openly strengthens our military and creates a more inclusive and diverse force. The issue has been thoroughly studied, and moving forward with this new recruitment policy is imperative in order for the military to be able to recruit the best talent our nation has to offer."

It is not clear at this time whether Trump will follow the tweet with an executive order or other official implementation.

Americans are still reeling at the announcement:

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the day Truman issued an executive order desegregating the military: https://t.co/N7efxzDFl8 pic.twitter.com/FsbnTjofNP — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 26, 2017

You don't know anything about service. Shame on you. — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) July 26, 2017

Lots of courageous transgender troops are honorably serving in our armed forces. Removing them weakens our country & our military. — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2017

If you are a trans service member or reservist please contact me. If you know a trans service member or reservist tell them to contact me. https://t.co/3kdzotIUiT — Joshua Block (@JoshACLU) July 26, 2017

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

To the members of the transgender community: You are not a "burden." Do not let this president shake you. We support you, we stand with you. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 26, 2017

And reporters are trying to make sense of the news:

Meanwhile, Matt Drudge has been at the White House "all the time" lately and said to be growing impatient with Trump https://t.co/39ZfDUGiv5 https://t.co/dbWDxQymYr — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) July 26, 2017

@jwpetersNYT and I heard from sources that Coulter was whisked in by Bannon to Oval Office to implore Trump https://t.co/HA66Y4XNIw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 26, 2017

HERE is WHY Trump is tweeting about transgender troops. Debate is threatening to tank a House bill https://t.co/e2zz3yjSpX https://t.co/TXVaulAIim — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 26, 2017

Ivanka Trump last month: https://t.co/TefQMfnSVv — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 26, 2017

