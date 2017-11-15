North Korea sentences Trump to death for fat-shaming.

North Korea's official propaganda newspaper declared that President Donald Trump has been "sentenced to death by the Korean people," an important note on why you should NEVER FAT-SHAME.

Over the weekend, Trump ever-so-diplomatically called the Dear Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un "short and fat" by saying he would "NEVER" call him "short and fat."

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

"The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership," said an editorial in ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, The Guardian reports. "He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people."

North Korea.............welcome to the Resistance.

But Kim, my man, when somebody calls you fat, you should just block them on Instagram, or pull a Khloé Kardashian and get a "Revenge Body."