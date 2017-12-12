A phrase in Trump's latest tweet has people shuddering at the creepy implication.

On Monday, Democratic New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand implored Donald Trump to resign. Bringing up the 19 women who've accused the president of sexual assault, she said "these allegations are credible; they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."
"President Trump has committed assault, according to these women... and he should be fully investigated and he should resign."
Trump blasted out a tweet on Tuesday morning in response, accusing Senator Gillibrand of 'begging' for campaign contributions back when Trump donated to both parties.
The phrase that really jumped out, despite the fact that Trump is also speaking about himself in third person, is the phrase:
She "would do anything for them."
While the wording is somewhat-but-not-really vague, everyone who read it had the same thought unwillingly pop into their heads about Trump's intention:
And lest Trump accuse you of having a dirty mind (and at the risk of ruining the whole concept of comedy for you), here's a Gary Gulman bit that makes use of the same phrase. It's pretty undeniable it's in the zeitgeist as an innuendo.
Trump once also said Mitt Romney "would have dropped to his knees" for Trump's endorsement, so this isn't his first foray into sexual imagery when it comes time to smear political enemies.
At the same time, making a sexual innuendo about a female senator who just accused you of sexual assault?
Well, that might just have consequences.
Gillibrand has already responded:
"You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office."