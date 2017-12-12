A phrase in Trump's latest tweet has people shuddering at the creepy implication.

On Monday, Democratic New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand implored Donald Trump to resign. Bringing up the 19 women who've accused the president of sexual assault, she said "these allegations are credible; they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."

"President Trump has committed assault, according to these women... and he should be fully investigated and he should resign."

Trump blasted out a tweet on Tuesday morning in response, accusing Senator Gillibrand of 'begging' for campaign contributions back when Trump donated to both parties.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The phrase that really jumped out, despite the fact that Trump is also speaking about himself in third person, is the phrase:

She "would do anything for them."

While the wording is somewhat-but-not-really vague, everyone who read it had the same thought unwillingly pop into their heads about Trump's intention:

“Would do anything for them” is maybe not the smartest phrasing here.



Or maybe that is exactly what he meant. https://t.co/sJaw8xhlZ2 — Ana Marie coXmas (@anamariecox) December 12, 2017

I thought he wasn't capable of subtlety but the things he implies about Gillibrand in this tweet are both obvious and disgusting https://t.co/3JwHkaregq — Fiddler (@cFidd) December 12, 2017

We’ve now reached the point in Trump’s presidency where he’s suggesting that a senator trades sexual favors for campaign donations.



We got desensitized to how ridiculous this all is very, very fast. pic.twitter.com/zOSIMPvqZp — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 12, 2017