Fallen soldier's mom speaks out on that conversation with Trump and now he looks even worse.

In the last 24 hours, Donald Trump:

1. Said that every president disrespected gold star families, especially Obama.

2. Used his Chief of Staff's deceased son as a political prop.

3. Made a fallen soldier's widow cry by telling her that her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

Ever the tactful, comforting gentleman, the president proceeded to say that he had proof he didn't say that horrible thing...

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

...but the mother of the late Sgt. La David Johnson told the Washington Post that yes, he did say that terrible thing, and it hurt more than Sgt. Johnson's widow. Mrs. Cowanda Jones-Johnson that she was riding in the limousine when the president called, and heard the conversation over speakerphone.

The Post reports: