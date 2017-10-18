Fallen soldier's mom speaks out on that conversation with Trump and now he looks even worse.

In the last 24 hours, Donald Trump:
1. Said that every president disrespected gold star families, especially Obama.
2. Used his Chief of Staff's deceased son as a political prop.
3. Made a fallen soldier's widow cry by telling her that her husband "knew what he was signing up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."
Ever the tactful, comforting gentleman, the president proceeded to say that he had proof he didn't say that horrible thing...
...but the mother of the late Sgt. La David Johnson told the Washington Post that yes, he did say that terrible thing, and it hurt more than Sgt. Johnson's widow. Mrs. Cowanda Jones-Johnson that she was riding in the limousine when the president called, and heard the conversation over speakerphone.
The Post reports:
Johnson's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that she was in the car during the call from the White House and that "President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband."
Jones-Johnson, speaking to The Post via Facebook Messenger, declined to elaborate.
But asked whether Wilson's account of the conversation between Trump and the family was accurate, she replied: "Yes."
The White House did not yet confirm or deny the report.
Our thoughts go out to the late Sgt. Johnson's family. You can donate to the official GoFundMe to provide scholarships to his children here.