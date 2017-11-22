Trump's on a Thanksgiving rant about how Lavar Ball didn't give him enough thanks.

The day before Thanksgiving, Trump's pointing around the grand table that is America and asking LaVar Ball to say what he's thankful for, but with a twist. He's telling LaVar what he should be thankful for, and it's him. He should be thankful for Donald Trump. This must be a Thanksgiving tradition around the Trump family table.
Earlier in the week, the brash father of Las Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball and two other NBA-bound sons, Liangelo and LeMelo Ball, refuted Trump's claim that it was the president himself who secured Liangelo's release from the Chinese legal system. Ball's middle son, Liangelo, was arrested for shoplifting during a UCLA team trip abroad.
"If I was going to thank somebody I'd probably thank President Xi," said the elder Ball on Monday, shamelessly seeking the limelight as he always does.
As far as we know, Chinese President Xi is the only one who's actually handling this situation like a normal human being.
On Wednesday morning, Trump took the bait, if you can call a welcome distraction against all his political misfortune "bait," and slammed Ball on Twitter.
Trump mustered more than a 'Lil' for a nickname.
"It wasn't the White House, it wasn't the State Department, it wasn't father LaVar's so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence," wrote Trump, taking full advantage of Twitter's new character limit. "IT WAS ME."
"Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man's version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.."
Are you thinking?
Get ready for "Ungrateful Fool LaVar Ball" to catch on.
And the retweet:
There's that holiday spirit!
"LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you," wrote Trump, although it seems like if you're in a Chinese prison the visiting situation might not be that generous.
Also worth noting is that LaVar Ball himself was certainly never going to get an NBA contract, despite the fact that he's gone on the record saying he's better than Michael Jordan.
See, these are the same two guys.
At the very least, we can all be thankful that on an otherwise slow news day before the Thanksgiving break, our current President Trump and our future President Ball gave us something to gawk at that wasn't the horrific sexual assault allegations against Roy Moore.
We're all very convinced that's just a coincidence.