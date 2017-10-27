Donald Trump just tweeted happy birthday to the 'God Bless The USA' singer. One problem.

Donald Trump accidentally tweeted happy birthday to a random guy who hates him.

After a long, difficult week of tweeting, Donald Trump woke up on Friday and went on a tagging spree, shouting out the accounts of Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise, Fox and Friends, and—most notably—Lee Greenwood, singer of God Bless The USA.

See if you can tell what went wrong.

Trump gave b-day wishes to @LeeGreenwood83. That's at least the 83rd Lee Greenwood on Twitter, and he has nothing to do with anything in the Trump orbit (unless you count several tweets and retweets on his profile from the last year slamming the president who just mentioned him). As it happens, we do count that.

Happy birthday to this Lee Greenwood:

As you can imagine, Donald Trump meant to tag THE Lee Greenwood, not the 83rd Lee Greenwood, which he could have accomplished by tagging @TheLeeGreenwood instead of an account obviously belonging to someone else called @Leegreenwood83. Actually, Twitter has this special system giving blue checkmarks to famous accounts. Besides being THE Lee Greenwood on Twitter, the famous Lee has one. See?