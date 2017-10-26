Everyone thinks this 1992 letter about Donald Trump was written by Donald Trump.

Letters of Note, a British blog that collects and shares, well, letters of note, shared an old letter to the editor in their fiftieth anniversary issue that has a very familiar voice.

A very familiar voice. A too familiar voice.

Oh look. Donald Trump wrote to @NYMag in 1992. pic.twitter.com/oUPPn1oYXy — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) October 26, 2017

The letter reads:

Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary—and therefore know him well—I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article... I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women—all love Donald Trump.

Does the insane use of superlatives remind you of anyone?

giphy

A Google search fails to prove that Carolin Gallego is a real person who worked for Donald Trump.

Back in the day, Trump posed as his own spokesman, an alter ego named John Barron, to plant stories and plug fluff pieces. He obviously loved this fake man so much he named his son after him.

Is Carolin Gallego the new (old) John Barron?