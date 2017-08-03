Advertising

The Washington Post has obtained transcripts of two of President Donald Trump's absolutely batsh*t conversations with foreign leaders back in January. Some heroes embedded in the White House shared the records of Trump's chats with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and they're wild. Not in a good way.

Highlights include Trump whining to Peña Nieto, "If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that." He also is corrected by Turnbull that the Boston Bombers did not come from the Middle East.

A particularly meme-able moment comes from Trump ranting about refugees to Turnbull, insisting that they will be bad people, not ones who will "go on to work for the local milk people."

Trump on refugees: "They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people" https://t.co/SCLdfjDAkw pic.twitter.com/TYilZocXUf — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 3, 2017

"Local milk people," presumably means DAIRY FARMERS, not farm-to-table restaurateurs. The fact that the president forgot the phrase "dairy farmer" promptly started trending on Twitter.

Whatever happened to predictability? Local milk people, the paperboy, evening tv — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 3, 2017

As an upstanding vegan refugee, my father went to work for the local almond milk people instead — Mayor P (@punmagnate) August 3, 2017

Local milk people pic.twitter.com/m0JtvzKsz3 — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 3, 2017

local Milk people pic.twitter.com/0zvu3tA4ve — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 3, 2017

The Neutral Milk Hotel is where the Local Milk People meet with the Foreign Milk Faction to hammer out Important Milk Treaties. — Elle Collins (@AnotherElle) August 3, 2017

local milk people is a euphemism for white americans right — maria sherman (@mariasherm) August 3, 2017

local beet people pic.twitter.com/MEcDJHpmN0 — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 3, 2017

Shout out to all the hard working Local Milk People. pic.twitter.com/PQOOHLZ7lx — Local Milk Person™ (@TimDuffy) August 3, 2017

"Local Milk People" sounds like the name of a "Neutral Milk Hotel" cover band — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) August 3, 2017

local milk people is my favorite jack white side project pic.twitter.com/lXFYn2TAEV — Brian Barrett (@brbarrett) August 3, 2017

if you elitists left your beltway bubble you'd know that "the milk people" is the standard term for dairy farmers — Tim Dotcom (@timothypmurphy) August 3, 2017

"Local milk people" is the nicest term Trump has for women — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 3, 2017

He talks like his brain is just selecting the middle word on the suggested text pic.twitter.com/rJ8u56a0KA — Branson Reese (@bransonreese) August 3, 2017

QUESTION

Why did Hillary Clinton lose the 2016 Presidential Election?



ANSWER

Because she doesn't give a damn about Local Milk People. — Rex Tilllerson (@RexTilllerson) August 3, 2017

Whatever it means, it's a moo point.

Read the whole transcript of Donald Trump's crazy calls to foreign leaders here. For your own safety, please wear a helmet, because you'll be banging your head against the desk.

